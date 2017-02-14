Michelle Obama Just Out Mom-ed Herself with This Valentine's Day 'Gram

Michelle Obama's days after leaving the White House have transformed her from a busy First Lady to a beach bum—and we're loving it. The former FLOTUS took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish her husband a happy Valentine's Day with the ultimate mom post: a picture of their feet in the sand.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama," she wrote alongside a photo that looks just like what your parents would send you from vacation. Malia and Sasha almost definitely received this iPhone pic in a text that read, "Wish you were here!"

Barack's message in return, while still so sweet, was a little more like what he posted while still in office. "Happy Valentine's Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new," he wrote on Twitter alongside a cuddly photo of them in the White House.

https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/831527113211645959 Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

A couple of weeks outside of D.C. look good on these two.