Michelle Obama Shares a First Look at the Gorgeous Obama Presidential Center

Michelle Obama revealed the plans for the Obama Presidential Center, and the new facility looks absolutely gorgeous. The former First Lady shared several sketches and a photo of Barack Obama looking at a diorama of the upcoming space, which will be in Chicago's South Side neighborhood.

"From the very beginning, @BarackObama and I knew the Obama Presidential Center had to be on the South Side. It’s where we met and where our girls were born. It’s home," Michelle wrote on Instagram, explaining why the couple chose the location.

"We've been designing the Center as a place that inspires young people and gives them the tools they need to find their voices, then go out and change the world. It will be a place to learn, connect, and have some fun," she continued.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Subtly Offers Donald Trump Twitter Advice: “You Need to Edit and Spell Check”

She went on to describe some additional amenities that the Center will have, including a the neighborhood's first-ever sledding hill.

"The South Side will finally have a sledding hill, a vegetable garden like the one we had at the White House, and other attractions for Chicagoans and visitors from around the world to enjoy. Follow the @ObamaFoundation for updates, and let us know what you think!"

It looks pretty amazing to us, Michelle!