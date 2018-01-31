Michelle Obama Dishes on What Was Inside That Tiffany & Co. Box from Melania Trump

A year later, Michelle Obama is finally divulging deets on that much-discussed inauguration gift from Melania Trump in her first television interview since bidding adieu to the White House.

In a sneak peek from The Ellen DeGeneres Show episode set to air on Thursday, the former First Lady admitted that she had a moment of panic when she memorably received the blue Tiffany & Co. box from Melania during President Trump's inauguration.

While welcoming their successors to the White House, Obama recalled not knowing what to do when presented with the surprise gift, a moment that was immortalized by a series of GIFs circulated around the Internet.

“Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like 'okay,'” the mom of two explained.

She recalled thinking to herself: “What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I’m thinking do we take the picture with?”

Luckily, POTUS was able to think quickly on his feet. “And then my husband saved the day–see he grabbed the box and took it back inside,” she continued. “But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like what do you do with the box?”

However, once the confusion was over, the Chicago native says she was properly able to enjoy the gift, which she revealed was “a lovely frame.”

Obama’s full interview airs Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.