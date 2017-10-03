The Obamas Look Like Babies in Their 25th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Less than a year has passed since Barack and Michelle Obama left the White House, but we still miss seeing their smiling and reassuring faces on the daily. Which is why when MObama took to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to wish her man a happy wedding anniversary, we couldn’t help but be excited by the sweet throwback pic.

In the adorable 'gram from their wedding day 25 years ago, Michelle looks gorgeous in a bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline and a simple veil. Barack, the future president of the United States, looks adorably baby-faced in his black tux.

“Happy 25th anniversary, @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you’re still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I [love] you,” she wrote alongside the heartwarming throwback. For more adorable photos of the still so-in-love couple, check out our gallery.

While Barack has yet to reciprocate the sentiment on social media, he did send a message yesterday in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting.

https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/914832655170011137 Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

He may no longer be president, but he’s still comforting the nation.