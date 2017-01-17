To Celebrate Michelle Obama’s Birthday, Watch Her Funniest Viral Videos

Michelle Obama has redefined “First Lady.” In her eight years at the White House, she has re-energized the role with her healthy living campaigns, support of girls’ education, and her vibrant outfits (not to mention her impeccably toned arms).

In honor of her 53rd birthday, we’ve rounded up her most laugh-out-loud moments. From reprising her epic “mom dancing” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to rapping in a video for College Humor, FLOTUS is always on beat.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama's Best Looks of All Time

Celebrate her special day by taking a look back at her hilarious (not to mention motivational) videos.

1. The First Lady broke it down with Ellen DeGeneres to “Uptown Funk”:

2. She made mom dancing look cool on The Tonight Show:

3. FLOTUS made President Obama’s workout look wimpy when she shared how she hits the gym:

4. MObama told the world to eat their “effin vegetables” (kind of) with Jimmy Kimmel:

5. Only the First Lady could make a superstar like Usher swoon when singing “Happy Birthday”:

6. She showed off her rap skills with SNL’s Jay Pharoah to tell kids to “go to college”:

7. And she made fruits and veggies cool in this hilarious promo with Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, and A.J. Cook: