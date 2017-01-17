To Celebrate Michelle Obama’s Birthday, Watch Her Funniest Viral Videos

To Celebrate Michelle Obama’s Birthday, Watch Her Funniest Viral Videos
See All Photos
Monica Schipper/FilmMagic
Shop This Post
January 17, 2017 @ 6:15 AM
BY: Olivia Bahou

Michelle Obama has redefined “First Lady.” In her eight years at the White House, she has re-energized the role with her healthy living campaigns, support of girls’ education, and her vibrant outfits (not to mention her impeccably toned arms).

In honor of her 53rd birthday, we’ve rounded up her most laugh-out-loud moments. From reprising her epic “mom dancing” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to rapping in a video for College Humor, FLOTUS is always on beat.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama's Best Looks of All Time

 

Celebrate her special day by taking a look back at her hilarious (not to mention motivational) videos.

1. The First Lady broke it down with Ellen DeGeneres to “Uptown Funk”:

2. She made mom dancing look cool on The Tonight Show:

3. FLOTUS made President Obama’s workout look wimpy when she shared how she hits the gym:

4. MObama told the world to eat their “effin vegetables” (kind of) with Jimmy Kimmel:

5. Only the First Lady could make a superstar like Usher swoon when singing “Happy Birthday”:

6. She showed off her rap skills with SNL’s Jay Pharoah to tell kids to “go to college”:

7. And she made fruits and veggies cool in this hilarious promo with Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, and A.J. Cook:

The Latest in Video

The Top Girl Power Moments From The Golden Globes
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top