Michelle and Barack Obama Might Be Moving to N.Y.C.

Michelle and Barack Obama are movin' on up (quite literally) to the Upper East Side.

According to sources as reported by Page Six, the former president and first lady are eyeing an apartment in a historic building within the Manhattan neighborhood. Multiple sources confirm that the couple have made a handful of visits to 10 Gracie Square, a stunning pre-war building situated between East End Avenue and East River Drive—right near the mayor's residence, Gracie Mansion, and 28 blocks north of Trump Tower.

Built in 1930, the white-glove, full-service residential building has 15 floors, 43 apartments, and impressive security. Page Six reports that other A-listers who have called 10 Gracie Square home, include Gloria Vanderbilt and New Yorker critic Alexander Woollcott. The building also boasts a gym and an indoor basketball court. Swoon.

A duplex apartment in 10 Gracie Square reportedly went into contract last week for $10 million, which real estate experts speculate could be the Obamas's new N.Y.C. spot. The Obamas made headlines back in June when they purchased the stunning Washington D.C. home they'd been renting for a cool $8.1 million. The family also owns a home in Chicago's upscale Kenwood neighborhood.

We have a feeling the Obamas will settle into the iconic New York City cityscape just fine.