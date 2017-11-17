Take a Tour of the Obamas' Insanely Gorgeous Martha Vineyard Beach House

Looking for a gorgeous vacation home? Well, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are selling their Martha Vineyard beach house, so if you've got a spare $17.5 million, it could be yours.

Once dubbed the 2013 summer White House, the stunning oceanfront property, which Sotheby's describes as a "trophy property," is located on Martha's Vineyard's South Shore, and is chock-full of incredible outdoor amenities. It has its own private beach and dock, as well as a heated infinity pool, half-basketball court, and a large screened porch.

Not only is the outdoor space pretty incredible, the house itself is 7,000 square feet and features six bedrooms and five full bathrooms—perfect for your Gatsby-like soirees. Sotheby's realty says the Chillmark, Mass., home "celebrates panoramic ocean views, gracious skylights, huge windows and wonderful detail in both design and materials." From the photos taken of the home, we'd have to agree.

Scroll down to take a tour for yourself.