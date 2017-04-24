You Can Now Personalize a Michael Kors Watch with Your Instagram Pics

April 24, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
by: Kim Duong

Pup-stagrammers and selfie addicts rejoice! Now you can beautify your Michael Kors Access smartwatch with your very own Instagram pic via Michael Kor’s new My Social app (so yes, get ready to up your Insta-game in the name of personalized smartwatches).

Starting April 25, the My Social app will allow users to browse through their Instagram feeds, select a favorite image, apply a My Social exclusive filter, and set it as the watch face for a truly personalized accessory. Watch the video above from Michael Kors to see how you can preserve a favorite memory with the My Social app on Michael Kors Access watches, and shop our favorite styles below.

Michael Kors Access watch in gold and tortoise shell, $375; nordstrom.com.

Michael Kors Access watch in rose gold, $375; nordstrom.com.

Michael Kors Access watch in black, $350; nordstrom.com.

Michael Kors Access watch in blue, $350; nordstrom.com.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

