Michael Jackson's 20-Year-Old Son Prince Was in a Motorcycle Accident 

The late Michael Jackson's son Prince Michael Jackson was in an accident Thursday afternoon. The 20-year-old was taken to the emergency room following a motorcycle crash. He was reportedly riding his two-wheeler when wet pavement caused him to lose control, and he required an ambulance ride to the hospital.

He posted on Instagram from the inside of an ambulance with the caption "Well s—."

Well shit... A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Thankfully, reports say that his injuries weren't serious. TMZ reports that Jackson had no broken bones and was well enough to attend college classes later the same day.

The college student is a fan of motorcycle riding and he has posted about his Harley Davidson bike before, sometimes with his sister Paris Jackson.

Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson #harleydavidson #harleylowrider A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

If you're wondering what the video is about and why it's so long. It ain't bout nothin but me and the bike and this is the type of random conversations that I have with myself. A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

We're happy to hear that Jackson is OK.