Best Celebrity Social Media Moments from the Met Gala

They came, they saw, and they most definitely conquered.

Hollywood's brightest stars were out in full effect at the 2017 Met Gala Monday night. This year's theme was "Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," paying homage to the Japanese designer who founded and heads the Comme des Garçons fashion label.

From Kylie Jenner to Katie Holmes, A-listers from around the world flocked to the event's iconic red carpet to show off their take on the year's theme. But that's just one aspect of the night's events, and for many, the fun lies in what happens before and after their red carpet strut—like the annual bathroom selfie, for example. Scroll down to see some of social media's best celebrity Met Gala moments.

Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTku-bGh8mj/ annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Lena Dunham

Chrissy Teigen

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTkPiW3j-aK/ Readddddy. #metball A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 1, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Kim Kardashian West

Madonna

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTk1M3Eg_ae/ Hahaahhahahhaahahha 😂😂🤡🤡🎪🎪🎉🎉🎉🎉😎🙌🏻🙌🏻Love you Sarah! 😘♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 1, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Karlie Kloss

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTkgpLRheJo/ #MetGala 2017 with @HouseOfHerrera ⚡️⚡️ A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on May 1, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez

Katie Holmes

Gisele Bündchen

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTkN3Zgl4aW/ Ready! 💃🏼 Pronta! A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 1, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTkLr0_BllP/ Met Gala....Let's Ggggoooooooooo!!!! ❤️🔥⚡️ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 1, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Kate Hudson

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTk1_DOhVo_/ #MetBall2017 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on May 1, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Zac Posen

Zendaya

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTk88y6h8Gf/ D&G A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 1, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

Diddy

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTkZJKLDI1W/ #METGALA A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on May 1, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Joe Jonas

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTkxsDwg1ns/ Just sippin on some water 😏 A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on May 1, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Donatella Versace

Paris Jackson

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTk1HaAB-g9/ 🌑 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 1, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Solange Knowles

Miranda Kerr