Best Celebrity Social Media Moments from the Met Gala

They came, they saw, and they most definitely conquered.
Hollywood's brightest stars were out in full effect at the 2017 Met Gala Monday night. This year's theme was "Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," paying homage to the Japanese designer who founded and heads the Comme des Garçons fashion label.
From Kylie Jenner to Katie Holmes, A-listers from around the world flocked to the event's iconic red carpet to show off their take on the year's theme. But that's just one aspect of the night's events, and for many, the fun lies in what happens before and after their red carpet strut—like the annual bathroom selfie, for example. Scroll down to see some of social media's best celebrity Met Gala moments.