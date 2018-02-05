This Is How Everyone Will Be Wearing a Topknot This Winter

When you're not part of the ballerina community, a topknot is your go-to hairstyle when you're running all of your errands you've been avoiding, working out, or chilling at home.

If you ever had doubts that your messy bun could be incredibly chic outside of the gym, your favorite easy updo is having a moment thanks to some of Hollywood's biggest stars, like Saorise Ronan.

RELATED: Your Favorite Workout Hairstyle Is Having a Hollywood Moment

After using an elastic to pull Ronan's hair up into a messy bun at the crown of her head, the Lady Bird star's stylist Adir Abegel updated the classic updo by wrapping a delicate gold chain from his Adir x Lelet NY hair accessory collection ($158; leletny.com) around the base of her bun favored by figure skaters.

Mixed metals not your thing? Stars like Margot Robbie have also been accessorizing their messy topknots with black ribbon.

@margotrobbie x @chanelofficial A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) on Jan 12, 2018 at 10:59am PST

For last month's Critics' Choice Awards, Robbie's stylist Bryce Scarlett took a page from the star's role in I, Tonya and wrapped a black velvet ribbon around the messy knot that he placed slightly on the right side of her head. Combined with the textured finish, the off-center placement of the bun added a bit of edge to the style.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Hair Dyed

Dreams don't always come true, but not redoing your hair after spin class? Updating your bun this winter by adding a simple hair accessory like Ronan's or Robbie's will make your wish a reality.