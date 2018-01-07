Meryl Streep Explains Why She’s Wearing Black on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Meryl Streep is wearing black to the Golden Globes as Hollywood protests sexual harassment and discrimination, and she explained her choice on the red carpet Sunday night. The Golden Globes nominee, who earned a nod for her role in The Post, is standing in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement to protest inequality and discrimination in Hollywood and throughout the globe.

“I think that people are aware now of a power imbalance and it’s something that leads to abuse. It’s led to abuse in our own industry and it’s led to abuse across the domestic workers' field of work. It’s in the military. It’s in Congress. It’s everywhere, and we want to fix that. And we feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line, dividing then from now,” she told E! on the red carpet.

The nominee walked the carpet with Ai-jen Poo, the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, who said she was honored to join the veteran actress. “I hope people see the momentum and the energy and that fact that we’re uniting across all industries and all communities standing together and saying we all deserve to work in places where we’re safe,” she said.

Streep also discussed how she thought her real-life character in The Post, publisher Katharine Graham, would react to the Time’s Up movement. “I think she would be so heartened. She was a pioneer; She was the first head of a fortune 500 company. But she all through her life didn’t have the courage and conviction that she deserved to be where she was, and our film is about her finding her voice in a particular moment when it changed history. I think she’d be over the moon,” Streep said.