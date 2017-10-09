Meryl Streep Calls Out Harvey Weinstein in Statement About Sexual Harassment Allegations

As the case against Harvey Weinstein continues to develop, Academy Award winner Meryl Streep is speaking out. Weinstein was fired from his movie studio, the Weinstein Company, on Sunday following the New York Times's publication of an exposé that detailed how multiple women, including actress Ashley Judd, have accused him of sexual harassment over the course of almost three decades.

Streep and Weinstein's collaborations produced films such as The Iron Lady and August: Osage County. In a new statement from the actress, Streep praises the women who have spoken out against him and explains that she was unaware of the allegations leading up to the Times report.

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes,” she told HuffPost.

“One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about this having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And if everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.”

“The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard, and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game,” Streep concluded.

Weinstein was first suspended by his company as they conducted an internal investigation. On Sunday, the company’s board of representatives said that “in light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days,” he was fired from the Weinstein Company, effective immediately.