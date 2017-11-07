Meryl Streep Clarifies Quotes Calling Dustin Hoffman an "Obnoxious Pig"

Amid the many damning allegations of sexual misconduct currently targeting men in Hollywood—including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Dustin Hoffman—Slate recently unearthed a quote Meryl Streep gave to Time magazine in 1979 which appeared to corroborate the claims of sexual misconduct leveled against Hoffman.

In said interview, Streep describes first meeting her Kramer vs. Kramer co-star as follows: “He came up to me and said, ‘I’m Dustin—burp—Hoffman,’ and he put his hand on my breast. ‘What an obnoxious pig,’ I thought.”

After the nearly 40-year-old anecdote made its rounds online, Streep’s rep released a statement to Entertainment Tonight, claiming that the article was not an "accurate rendering of that meeting."

"There was an offense and it is something for which Dustin apologized, and Meryl accepted that, "the Oscar-winner’s team explained.

Tom Wargacki/Getty

The actress was quick to condemn Weinstein when the allegations initially surfaced. "The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported," she told The Huffington Post. "The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes."