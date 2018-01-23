Meryl Streep Broke Her Own Oscar Record for Most Acting Nominations

In case you had any doubt that Meryl Streep was the G.O.A.T, the veteran just broke her own Oscars record for most acting nominations of all time. Yup, Streep had previously held the record with a staggering 20 acting nominations, for films like The Devil Wears Prada, Kramer vs. Kramer, and Sophie’s Choice.

On Tuesday, she received her 21st nomination for her role as The Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in The Post, and essentially bested herself.

“I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women’s voices in the movement of history,” she said in a statement in response to the nom. “Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart.”

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Streep has won three Academy Awards, her last in 2012 for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, and is vying for her fourth. She’s up against Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie, (I, Tonya), and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).

The Post is also up for the big award at the end of the night: Best Picture.

Tune in to see how Streep fares when the Oscars air on March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with host Jimmy Kimmel.