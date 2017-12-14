Meryl Streep Bought a $3.6 Million Home Worthy of Hollywood Royalty 

Although it may not be quite up to Miranda Priestly’s exacting standards, Meryl Streep’s new Pasadena home is, in our humble opinion, the perfect Hollywood hideaway.

The 3,087-square-foot mid-century home occupies a lush lot with sweeping views that encompass the San Gabriel Mountains, including the visage of a quaint bridge in the distance (Bridges of Los Angeles County? It’s sequel time). Boasting three bedrooms and three bathrooms, it’s the perfect home for the holidays—Streep’s four adult children could comfortably stay at the actress’s newest acquisition, though room-sharing may be necessary.

According to Trulia, this is Streep’s third home—her real estate portfolio includes property in Salisbury, CT, as well as a $10 million apartment in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood. But clearly, no 20-time Oscar nominee (and three-time winner) would remain true to their title without a sprawling L.A. mansion to their name.

VIDEO: Meryl Streep Calls Out Harvey Weinstein



Scroll down below to take a virtual tour of Meryl’s new pad.