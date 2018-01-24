Meryl Streep Joins Big Little Lies Season 2 and It's Blowing Our Minds

Just when we thought the Big Little Lies franchise couldn’t get any better, Meryl Streep comes in to surpass our expectations.

Yes, the 68-year-old Oscar winner has joined the megawatt franchise for its second season and the character she’s portraying is about to blow your mind. Are you ready for it? She’s set to play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of none other than Perry Wright, the abusive husband portrayed by Alexander Skarsgård.

Spoiler Alert: Those of us who’ve seen the first season know that Wright, of course, died after he beat and essentially tried to ruin the life of his wife, Celeste (Nicole Kidman), during the finale. So the Season 2 plotline will dramatically unfold with what we expect to be some background information courtesy of the one and only Meryl Streep.

Does it get any better than that?

Skarsgård is set to return in some capacity, so this development makes sense. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported the news, Streep’s character is worried about her grandchildren following her son’s death, hence why she steps in. The drama!

The seven-episode season will welcome back stars like Reese Witherspoon, and the parents of Bonnie, portrayed by Zoë Kravitz, will be introduced. Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley are not yet confirmed to return. Considering the debut season earned eight Emmys and four Golden Globes, we expect this one to be phenomenal as well.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies returns in 2019 on HBO.