Merriam-Webster Tweeted About Doggos and Twitter Responded Accordingly

Brandi Fowler
Dec 28, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

The Twitterverse is going wild over the latest possible addition to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary ... and it has everything to do with pups.

After the company tweeted Wednesday that it’s “watching the word: Doggo,” which many people use to refer to their dogs, they got trolled with replies filled with adorable pup pics and humorous captions.  Merriam-Webster also broke down the origins of the word "doggo" in a separate post on its site, which read, “Doggo has its origins not with good puppers, but with late 19th-century slang," adding that it was often referred to as to "lie doggo."

"To lie doggo was to stay hidden or to keep secret: to fly under the radar," the dictionary continued. "The phrase was popularized by Rudyard Kipling, who used it in several of his stories, leading people to believe that it was actually Anglo-Indian in origin."

So far, the word hasn’t met the dictionary’s criteria to seal the deal for an official spot, but it has gotten them a ton of cute dog photos to sort through, like a pup rocking a pink jacket and two pups rocking matching red dog bone-print bow ties.

RELATED: These Are the Most Popular Dog Names of 2017

“Oh no, now our mentions are full of good boys and girls,” Merriam-Webster tweeted. “Whatever shall we do except love every one.” Same here. 

Take a peek at some of our favorite "Doggo" response tweets below.

 

 

Hide Transcript

[MUSIC] Coinage. Life, Well spent. Presented by Geico. Pets have become an expensive part of American households. Last year, animal owners spent an estimated $62 billion on their fur babies. Roughly a third of this, over $24 billion, was spent on [UNKNOWN] for Fido and Fifi. In recent years owners have been more selective about the food they give their pets. Natural, locally sourced ingredients have become popular. Dogs on average will eat $269 worth of food per year, while cats will cost $246 and birds just $120. Veterinary care makes up the second highest source of spending. Nearly $16 billion was spent on vet bills in 2016. Being mindful of your pet's health and well-being is key in the longevity of the animal. Basic office appointments cost between $45 and $55 per annual visit. This price doesn't include any additional costs like dental cleaning or vaccines. Which can add on an extra $20 to $400. On average owners should expect to spend $375 per annual vet visit. Approximately $15 billion are spent on supplies and over the counter medicines for our four legged friends. Supplies include litter, food bowls and other accessories. Needed for your animal's daily life. Animal owners will also spend $47 per year on dog toys and $28 on cat toys. These cost also include animal clothing and costumes. Halloween isn't just for humans anymore. [MUSIC] Coinage, life well spent, presented by GEICO.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!