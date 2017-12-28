Merriam-Webster Tweeted About Doggos and Twitter Responded Accordingly

The Twitterverse is going wild over the latest possible addition to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary ... and it has everything to do with pups.
After the company tweeted Wednesday that it’s “watching the word: Doggo,” which many people use to refer to their dogs, they got trolled with replies filled with adorable pup pics and humorous captions. Merriam-Webster also broke down the origins of the word "doggo" in a separate post on its site, which read, “Doggo has its origins not with good puppers, but with late 19th-century slang," adding that it was often referred to as to "lie doggo."
"To lie doggo was to stay hidden or to keep secret: to fly under the radar," the dictionary continued. "The phrase was popularized by Rudyard Kipling, who used it in several of his stories, leading people to believe that it was actually Anglo-Indian in origin."
So far, the word hasn’t met the dictionary’s criteria to seal the deal for an official spot, but it has gotten them a ton of cute dog photos to sort through, like a pup rocking a pink jacket and two pups rocking matching red dog bone-print bow ties.
“Oh no, now our mentions are full of good boys and girls,” Merriam-Webster tweeted. “Whatever shall we do except love every one.” Same here.
Take a peek at some of our favorite "Doggo" response tweets below.