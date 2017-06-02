Men's Lace Separates Are the New Male Rompers

Men's Lace Separates Are the New Male Rompers
Courtesy
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
June 2, 2017 @ 10:45 AM

The male romper, aka the RompHim, has met its slightly more practical match. Introducing lace shorts and tops combos for men from L.A.-based brand Hologram City. They have the sartorial flair of the viral RompHim, but trips to the bathroom are made much more convenient with the division of separates.

Not convinced? The slightly NSFW sets come in an array of Insta-worthy pastels. Your #ManCrushMonday deserves to be on the cutting edge of experimental men's fashion, no? (If you answered "no," you need to reevaluate your priorities.)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU0nEufDSTr/?taken-by=hologramcityla

Unfortunately, two pieces are more expensive than one, and each item will cost you and your lace-loving bf $49.

However, if lace isn’t really your guy’s thing, he can compromise with the brand’s selection of sporty mesh separates.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTUSAaoDOvE/?taken-by=hologramcityla

NOTE: Hologram City ALSO has a male romper, this one even more outrageous than ACED Design’s viral creation:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUP4yw_jxAw/?taken-by=hologramcityla

Hologram City vs. ACED Design? We sense a romper-clad rumble in the wings.

RELATED: Is the World Ready for Male Rompers? Because They’re Happening

VIDEO: Coinage: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy

P.S.: Both lace items are currently on pre-sale and will not ship until June 15.

More Fashion

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top