How Stars Spent Memorial Day Weekend

reesewitherspoon/Instagram
May 29, 2017 @ 1:45 PM
by: InStyle Staff

Beach, BBQs, and bikinis: it’s Memorial Day weekend. And like you, our favorite celebs are kicking back, relaxing, and reveling in the beginning of summer. (We know, it’s not officially here, but to us, it feels like it, and we will be dressing accordingly.)

To help kick off the festivities, we’ve rounded A-listers’ Instagrams so you can keep track of how they’re spending the long weekend. Scroll through for some highlights.

ASHLEY GRAHAM

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUe8Rnnl7LH/?taken-by=theashleygraham&hl=en

Prepping for Memorial Day weekend like -

Prepping for Memorial Day weekend like -

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpYB_HlP9R/?taken-by=theashleygraham&hl=en

#DoItForTheGraham @swimsuitsforall

#DoItForTheGraham @swimsuitsforall

When you're getting ready for the weekend like...

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpF2nklPTg/?hl=en

A sister date with a group of firefighters.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmmV6MBC8L/?taken-by=nph&hl=en

This game is for the birds. Literally.

This game is for the birds. Literally.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmoyHqheRg/?taken-by=nph&hl=en

Let's go Yankees! And if you wouldn't mind, Gideon would love to catch a foul ball. Thanks.

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm2CZzBsLn/?taken-by=nph&hl=en

Two run homer! Whoop, deh-it-izz! #yankees

Two run homer! Whoop, deh-it-izz! #yankees

Trying to catch foul balls at Yankee stadium.

MILEY CYRUS

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmpNtgBKf0/?taken-by=mileycyrus

💲 I ❤️ you Johnny! 💲

💲 I ❤️ you Johnny! 💲

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUlAzRwh-Zx/?taken-by=mileycyrus

A night in with sis followed by a visit to Johnny Cash.

PARIS HILTON

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUrABJClP4T/?taken-by=parishilton&hl=en

An all-pink Ibiza bikini party.

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnxZijB27c/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio&hl=en

MALIBU CLASSIC 🌊

MALIBU CLASSIC 🌊

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUoDwjnBVXA/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio&hl=en

MALIBU KIDS 🌊

MALIBU KIDS 🌊

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUqf0I2Bnwo/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio&hl=en

Shake shake shake .... #memorialdayweekend #despacito 📸 @stewartshining

Shake shake shake .... #memorialdayweekend #despacito 📸 @stewartshining

Squad goals.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

Sun's out, buns out.

JOAN SMALLS

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpAVLijArG/?taken-by=joansmalls&hl=en

THE I'm looking for something pose... 😜

THE I'm looking for something pose... 😜

The little red one-piece of our dreams.

OLIVIA MUNN

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnogN-AuNm/?taken-by=oliviamunn&hl=en

🐚

🐚

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUoIZsMgmSA/?taken-by=oliviamunn&hl=en

☀️ today was a good day

☀️ today was a good day

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpQDrKgLMg/?taken-by=oliviamunn&hl=en

Morning! 🌴

Morning! 🌴

Welcoming Memorial Day weekend in white.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpxTLVFotT/?taken-by=emrata&hl=en

When in Texas 🍖🌽🍺

When in Texas 🍖🌽🍺

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUrZA8ClLdJ/?taken-by=emrata&hl=en

Austin I ❤️ you

Austin I ❤️ you

When in Texas, getting both your BBQ and bikini time in!

ZAC EFRON

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnWOAphmvC/?taken-by=zacefron&hl=en

Getting a sweet message from the grandparents.

HILARY DUFF

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUqBIVUhqkZ/?taken-by=hilaryduff

Love you till the end of time @alisiasophia happy birthday #youngAF

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUqa9WpBDy8/?taken-by=hilaryduff

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUqdDIyhxyw/?taken-by=hilaryduff

Causing trouble last night wif these two

Causing trouble last night wif these two

How can you not take advantage of a three day weekend with an epic girls' night out?

JUSTIN BIEBER

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUkay6UD1NT/?taken-by=justinbieber

🤓🤓🤓

🤓🤓🤓

Kicking back with friends.

TOM BRADY

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm9pkxhKFs/?taken-by=tombrady&hl=en

It's not the play date we wanted, it's the play date we needed... #dadrules #agrocrag

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Redefining #DadRules.

NICKY HILTON

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUruZk7lVWH/?taken-by=nickyhilton&hl=en

MDW 🇺🇸

MDW 🇺🇸

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmbQGal2v_/?taken-by=nickyhilton

Nothing better than a Hamptons farm stand 😋

Nothing better than a Hamptons farm stand 😋

Family and farm stands.

VANESSA HUDGENS

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnTCAujtqK/?taken-by=vanessahudgens

Did someone say girls pool day?

Did someone say girls pool day?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpUf_sDaE4/?taken-by=vanessahudgens

6 bottles of whispering angel in...😳😝

6 bottles of whispering angel in...😳😝

A pool day followed by a fierce photo shoot for the 'gram.

ASHLEY TISDALE

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnDaEdD7wo/?taken-by=ashleytisdale

Summer lovin' ☀️🌻

Summer lovin' ☀️🌻

Already feeling the summer lovin'.

LEA MICHELE

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmgQW9hbCi/?taken-by=leamichele

Family photo// hikes with @lowenban 👯 💓and thanks @hilaryduff for letting us borrow the dogs! 😂

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUoaqthBFLx/?taken-by=leamichele

Girls night// 💋

Girls night// 💋

Hiker by day, party girl by night.

SOFÍA VERGARA

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpZ0WHFH4D/?taken-by=sofiavergara

Almost ready for tonights Memorial day Paraiso Tropical partyyyyyy🌴🍹🌺

Almost ready for tonights Memorial day Paraiso Tropical partyyyyyy🌴🍹🌺

The pre-party...

CINDY CRAWFORD

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnsfb4gm8z/?taken-by=cindycrawford

Pre-party Vegas style. Obsessed with my new @LanvinOfficial shoes! 👠

Pre-party Vegas style. Obsessed with my new @LanvinOfficial shoes! 👠

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmefPBgVC9/?taken-by=cindycrawford

Weeekend hang.

Weeekend hang.

Solid crew.

KATIE HOLMES

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUkl92MjKyL/?taken-by=katieholmes212

Happy Weekend❤️

Happy Weekend❤️

Katie would like to wish you a happy weekend.

SOFIA RICHIE

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmP6Chj_q_/?taken-by=sofiarichie

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUkNIn1jqlG/?taken-by=sofiarichie

Let summer begin 👣

Let summer begin 👣

Her weekend was better than yours.

BELLA HADID

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm4ShmhtN9/?taken-by=bellahadid

No filter 😍

No filter 😍

Cruising in crochet.

REESE WITHERSPOON

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpT-d_hDbz/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon

When your friend decides to rock your pose...👯😂

When your friend decides to rock your pose...👯😂

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm6CWNBjyi/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon

#MemorialDayWeekend #VacationMode 🌴🏖🍉🌊☀️

#MemorialDayWeekend #VacationMode 🌴🏖🍉🌊☀️

#VacationMode

CHRISSY TEIGEN AND LUNA

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmtZe3DBeT/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Making new friends

STELLA MAXWELL

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnkJGGl0kp/?taken-by=stellamaxwell

Happy weekend ! 💛

Happy weekend ! 💛

LaCroix, anyone?

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND JIMMY FALLON

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm8rdbBEP-/?taken-by=justintimberlake

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend

Bro-biking, natch.

