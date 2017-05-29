How Stars Spent Memorial Day Weekend

Beach, BBQs, and bikinis: it’s Memorial Day weekend. And like you, our favorite celebs are kicking back, relaxing, and reveling in the beginning of summer. (We know, it’s not officially here, but to us, it feels like it, and we will be dressing accordingly.)

To help kick off the festivities, we’ve rounded A-listers’ Instagrams so you can keep track of how they’re spending the long weekend. Scroll through for some highlights.

ASHLEY GRAHAM

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUe8Rnnl7LH/?taken-by=theashleygraham&hl=en Prepping for Memorial Day weekend like - A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 24, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpYB_HlP9R/?taken-by=theashleygraham&hl=en #DoItForTheGraham @swimsuitsforall A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 28, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

When you're getting ready for the weekend like...

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

A sister date with a group of firefighters.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmmV6MBC8L/?taken-by=nph&hl=en This game is for the birds. Literally. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on May 27, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm2CZzBsLn/?taken-by=nph&hl=en Two run homer! Whoop, deh-it-izz! #yankees A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on May 27, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Trying to catch foul balls at Yankee stadium.

MILEY CYRUS

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmpNtgBKf0/?taken-by=mileycyrus 💲 I ❤️ you Johnny! 💲 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 27, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

A night in with sis followed by a visit to Johnny Cash.

PARIS HILTON

An all-pink Ibiza bikini party.

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnxZijB27c/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio&hl=en MALIBU CLASSIC 🌊 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on May 27, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUoDwjnBVXA/?taken-by=alessandraambrosio&hl=en MALIBU KIDS 🌊 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on May 27, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Squad goals.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

Sun's out, buns out.

JOAN SMALLS

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpAVLijArG/?taken-by=joansmalls&hl=en THE I'm looking for something pose... 😜 A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on May 28, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

The little red one-piece of our dreams.

OLIVIA MUNN

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnogN-AuNm/?taken-by=oliviamunn&hl=en 🐚 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 27, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUoIZsMgmSA/?taken-by=oliviamunn&hl=en ☀️ today was a good day A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 28, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpQDrKgLMg/?taken-by=oliviamunn&hl=en Morning! 🌴 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 28, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Welcoming Memorial Day weekend in white.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpxTLVFotT/?taken-by=emrata&hl=en When in Texas 🍖🌽🍺 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 28, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUrZA8ClLdJ/?taken-by=emrata&hl=en Austin I ❤️ you A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 29, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

When in Texas, getting both your BBQ and bikini time in!

ZAC EFRON

Getting a sweet message from the grandparents.

HILARY DUFF

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUqdDIyhxyw/?taken-by=hilaryduff Causing trouble last night wif these two A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 28, 2017 at 9:46pm PDT

How can you not take advantage of a three day weekend with an epic girls' night out?

JUSTIN BIEBER

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUkay6UD1NT/?taken-by=justinbieber 🤓🤓🤓 A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 26, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Kicking back with friends.

TOM BRADY

Redefining #DadRules.

NICKY HILTON

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUruZk7lVWH/?taken-by=nickyhilton&hl=en MDW 🇺🇸 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on May 29, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmbQGal2v_/?taken-by=nickyhilton Nothing better than a Hamptons farm stand 😋 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on May 27, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Family and farm stands.

VANESSA HUDGENS

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnTCAujtqK/?taken-by=vanessahudgens Did someone say girls pool day? A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 27, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpUf_sDaE4/?taken-by=vanessahudgens 6 bottles of whispering angel in...😳😝 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 28, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

A pool day followed by a fierce photo shoot for the 'gram.

ASHLEY TISDALE

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnDaEdD7wo/?taken-by=ashleytisdale Summer lovin' ☀️🌻 A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 27, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Already feeling the summer lovin'.

LEA MICHELE

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUoaqthBFLx/?taken-by=leamichele Girls night// 💋 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 28, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

Hiker by day, party girl by night.

SOFÍA VERGARA

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpZ0WHFH4D/?taken-by=sofiavergara Almost ready for tonights Memorial day Paraiso Tropical partyyyyyy🌴🍹🌺 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 28, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

The pre-party...

CINDY CRAWFORD

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmefPBgVC9/?taken-by=cindycrawford Weeekend hang. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 27, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Solid crew.

KATIE HOLMES

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUkl92MjKyL/?taken-by=katieholmes212 Happy Weekend❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 26, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Katie would like to wish you a happy weekend.

SOFIA RICHIE

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUkNIn1jqlG/?taken-by=sofiarichie Let summer begin 👣 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on May 26, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Her weekend was better than yours.

BELLA HADID

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm4ShmhtN9/?taken-by=bellahadid No filter 😍 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 27, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Cruising in crochet.

REESE WITHERSPOON

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUpT-d_hDbz/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon When your friend decides to rock your pose...👯😂 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 28, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm6CWNBjyi/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon #MemorialDayWeekend #VacationMode 🌴🏖🍉🌊☀️ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 27, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

#VacationMode

CHRISSY TEIGEN AND LUNA

Making new friends

STELLA MAXWELL

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnkJGGl0kp/?taken-by=stellamaxwell Happy weekend ! 💛 A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on May 27, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

LaCroix, anyone?

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND JIMMY FALLON

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm8rdbBEP-/?taken-by=justintimberlake Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Bro-biking, natch.