How Stars Spent Memorial Day Weekend

Beach, BBQs, and bikinis: it’s Memorial Day weekend. And like you, our favorite celebs are kicking back, relaxing, and reveling in the beginning of summer. (We know, it’s not officially here, but to us, it feels like it, and we will be dressing accordingly.)
To help kick off the festivities, we’ve rounded A-listers’ Instagrams so you can keep track of how they’re spending the long weekend. Scroll through for some highlights.
ASHLEY GRAHAM
When you're getting ready for the weekend like...
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
A sister date with a group of firefighters.
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS
Trying to catch foul balls at Yankee stadium.
MILEY CYRUS
A night in with sis followed by a visit to Johnny Cash.
PARIS HILTON
An all-pink Ibiza bikini party.
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
Squad goals.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Sun's out, buns out.
JOAN SMALLS
The little red one-piece of our dreams.
OLIVIA MUNN
Welcoming Memorial Day weekend in white.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
When in Texas, getting both your BBQ and bikini time in!
ZAC EFRON
Getting a sweet message from the grandparents.
HILARY DUFF
How can you not take advantage of a three day weekend with an epic girls' night out?
JUSTIN BIEBER
Kicking back with friends.
TOM BRADY
Redefining #DadRules.
NICKY HILTON
Family and farm stands.
VANESSA HUDGENS
A pool day followed by a fierce photo shoot for the 'gram.
ASHLEY TISDALE
Already feeling the summer lovin'.
LEA MICHELE
Hiker by day, party girl by night.
SOFÍA VERGARA
The pre-party...
CINDY CRAWFORD
Solid crew.
KATIE HOLMES
Katie would like to wish you a happy weekend.
SOFIA RICHIE
Her weekend was better than yours.
BELLA HADID
Cruising in crochet.
REESE WITHERSPOON
#VacationMode
CHRISSY TEIGEN AND LUNA
Making new friends
STELLA MAXWELL
LaCroix, anyone?
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND JIMMY FALLON
Bro-biking, natch.