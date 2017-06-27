Melania Trump Wears Emilio Pucci to Greet India's Prime Minister

Melania Trump went with yellow to welcome India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to the White House on Monday.

Accompanying her husband, President Trump, FLOTUS chose a saffron floral crepe gown by Italian designer Emilio Pucci ($2,160, net-a-porter.com) for the official visit. The floor-length dress was cinched at the waist by a black belt with a matching botanical print. The First Lady wore her feathered brown locks down and straight, and finished her look with a natural lip and a smoky eye.

Mark Wilson/Getty

Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

After a meeting in the Oval Office, Melania joined the president, Modi, and their staffs for dinner—a first for a foreign official hosted at the White House by President Trump.

Bloomberg via Getty

FLOTUS also took to social media to greet Prime Minister Modi. On Twitter, the 47-year-old wrote: "Welcome to the @WhiteHouse Prime Minister Modi!" alongside a photo of herself and the president showing the Indian leader to his car.

After leaving the White House, Modi jetted off to the Netherlands for the final leg of his three-country tour. He is expected back in India on Wednesday.