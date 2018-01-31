Melania Trump Wore a White Dior Pantsuit to the SOTU, and We Have Some Questions

Moments before President Trump took the stage for his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, his wife, Melania, stepped into the spotlight (her first time since the Stormy Daniels scandal), wearing a classic cream Dior pantsuit.

The tailored coordinates were accompanied by a silky Dolce & Gabbana blouse and nude Christian Louboutin stilettos. Meanwhile, Trump’s hair and makeup stayed tried-and-true, with a smoldering eye and glossy nude lip playing up her monochromatic look.

Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press(Sipa via AP Images

Trump’s outfit choice follows her penchant for her go-to brand, Dior, and European designers in general. In the past, former First Ladies, such as Michelle Obama, who wore a marigold midi dress by Narciso Rodriguez in 2016, have stuck with American fashion during the patriotic event, standing solidarity with their country.

Whether the former model is just a fan of the Western European aesthetic, or was trying to send a subtle message, her color choice raised some eyebrows. Though many congressional leaders, from both sides of the aisle, banded together in black as a tribute to survivors of sexual misconduct, FLOTUS opted to stand out in a sea of dark suits and dresses with her straight-laced separates.

Bloomberg/Getty

Her color palette is also an interesting comparison to the Democratic women whose all-white ensembles were in protest to Trump’s inaugural address last year, symbolizing the suffragette movement and women’s rights. Additionally, her ensemble is eerily similar to the white pantsuit Hillary Clinton wore when she accepted the Democratic party’s presidential nomination—a first for a woman.

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Is Melania trying to send a message to her husband, or more importantly, America?

In age where fashion holds a deeper meaning in light of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, we’re still scratching our heads as to why Melania wore what she did.