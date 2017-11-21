Melania Trump Pardons Turkeys for Thanksgiving in a Bold Autumnal Ensemble

Melania Trump didn’t play it small as she stepped on the White House lawn Tuesday to pardon turkeys for Thanksgiving.

During the annual event, the FLOTUS made a bold, color-block statement as she stepped out into the Rose Garden in pointed-toe pumps that she paired with a red long-sleeve top tucked into a brown high-waist leather skirt. To fight the chill in the air, Trump completed her look with a printed, multicolored coat.

The former model was all smiles as she and her son, 11-year-old-Barron Trump headed out of the event following the ceremony, in which President Donald Trump pardoned 40-pound Drumstick. Leading up to the traditional ceremony, the White House tweeted a poll that asked whether Drumstick or his pal Wishbone, who was also on hand, should be pardoned or not.

Drumstick, whom the White House listed in a bio as a bird who enjoys “classic rock, Journey, and struts tall and proud,” won by 60 percent. Although Wishbone lost the poll, both turkeys were pardoned and will reside at their new home, “Gobbler’s Rest” with last year’s pardoned turkeys Tater and Tot.