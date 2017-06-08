Melania Trump Now Has a White House Move-In Date

After several months of speculation, we finally know when First Lady Melania Trump is moving into the White House—and it’s soon!

As long reported, with the end of son Barron’s school year, the pair is now free to relocate to Washington, D.C. According to Politico, Melania is slated to officially move from N.Y.C. to on Wednesday, June 14, which coincides with her real estate mogul husband’s 71st birthday.

Will the the First Lady’s arrival incorporate more stability to Donald Trump’s thus far unpredictable first term? Perhaps there will be fewer late night Twitter feuds? Maybe the move will necessitate a break from all the “covfefe”?

“I’m very happy she’s moving here,” former Trump campaign aide, Sam Nunberg, told Politico. “She’s a strong influence and personality, and I think she comforts him.”