Melania Trump Says She Wants to Spend the Holidays on a Deserted Island

Melania Trump is dreaming of a white (sand) Christmas, far away from the pressures of the White House. And honestly, can you blame her?

According to a White House pool report, during a Q&A with young patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, a seemingly innocuous question revealed that FLOTUS may be in desperate need of a break from the spotlight.

After treating the children to a reading of Chris Van Allsburg’s Christmas classic, The Polar Express, Melania fielded a question from a 10-year-old boy named Andy. “If you could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, where would you go?” he asked.

The first lady paused and considered her answer, before reportedly telling the crowd, “I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island, with my family."

Melania Trump, who loves being the First Lady, said today she would like to spend the holidays "on a deserted island," per pool report: pic.twitter.com/D7S7ncUdac — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) December 7, 2017

The honest admission appears to confirm reports that the 49-year-old didn't want to be FLOTUS, "come hell or high water." The president later refuted these claims, stating that the "very hard working" first lady "truly loves what she is doing."

Right... so she'd just rather do it on a deserted island. We get it, Melania!