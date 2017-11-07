Is This Rare Beauty Moment a First for Melania Trump? 

Breaking news: Melania Trump has worn her hair up.

For an appearance during her and Donald Trump's 11-day trip throughout Japan, Melania, who usually wears her layers long, was sporting an updo with volume at the crown, and her ponytail hanging long in the back. Though she's been veering back and forth between updos during the trip, it's a rare move for Trump—we haven't seen her wear an updo since the inauguration, more accurately, in the clip from the frown seen 'round the world.

If we're speaking in terms of pure aesthetics, sure, her hair looks nice. Melania usually looks pretty polished and put together—save for the time Donald forgot she was standing right next to him, or the time she had the internet convinced she had a body double.

We do, however, have a bone to pick over, you know, the general state of the government and the world at large. How's that cyberbullying campaign going, anyway?