Melania Trump Swaps Stilettos for Timberlands in Puerto Rico

Melania Trump caused a stir when she wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels on her way to Houston, Texas to lend her support to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. But the backlash didn’t stop FLOTUS from opting for her signature choice of footwear, as she headed to Puerto Rico with her husband, president Donald Trump, to observe the country’s post-Irma relief efforts.

On Tuesday, Trump boarded Marine One in sky-high navy stilettos that matched her Victoria Beckham turtleneck sweater ($1,050, net-a-porter.com) and cropped trousers. Possibly rethinking her fashion-forward outfit given the location, Trump changed into a completely casual getup mid-flight.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

After touching down in Puerto Rico, the 47-year-old emerged in a comfy pair of Timberland boots. The sensible shoes mirrored her pared-down ensemble, consisting of white jeans, a T-shirt, and an army jacket. She swept her brunette tresses into a ponytail that was pulled through a baseball cap.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

The Trumps only spent a day in the U.S. Territory, making their return to the White House later that evening.