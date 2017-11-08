Melania Trump Wore a $4,000 Architectural Avant-Garde Coat While Touring Asia

Melania Trump is accompanying her husband President Donald Trump to Asia for an 11-day tour this week, and on Tuesday, they stopped in South Korea to meet with the president of the country.

For the occasion, Melania wore a dark plum Delpozo cape coat with structural sleeves as she met with South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-Sook during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

She offset the dark coat with a pair of bright violet shoes, neutral nail polish, and her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Her coat reportedly retails for $4,000 and was the first of a few looks she wore for this leg of the trip. When she was in Tokyo, Japan earlier this week before heading to South Korea, the First Lady wore a striped Fendi coat with floral embellishments instead.

While in South Korea, Melania talked with students about sportsmanship and teamwork, also mentioning the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games, which will take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, starting on Feb. 9, 2018.

"The Olympics are just around the corner. I am sure you are all very excited about next year's games," she said. "It will be an amazing opportunity to bring the world together through our shared love of sport."

After their visit to South Korea, the Trumps spent Wednesday in China for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While arriving in Beijing, Melania wore another dark coat, only this time without the architectural details.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

The First Lady matched her black Dior midi-length coat with tall black pointed heels. As they move through China, the Trumps are now halfway through their tour of Asia.