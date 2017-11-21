Melania and Barron Trump Accept This Year's White House Christmas Tree

First Lady Melania Trump and 11-year-old Barron marked the official start of the holiday season at the White House Monday.

Dressed in a red and navy checked coat by Calvin Klein ($1,598; net-a-porter.com) FLOTUS and President Trump's youngest son greeted the Christmas tree at the White House's North Portico. The First Lady wore the oversize coat unbuttoned and perched on her shoulders, revealing a red turtleneck sweater beneath. Dark jeans and black knee-high boots completed her seasonal look.

Barron and Melania surveyed the impressive tree before joining the Chapman family of Silent Night Evergreens tree farm for a photo op. The Champans, who hail from Endeavor, Wis., were this year's winners of the National Christmas Tree Association national tree contest. The Wisconsin-grown tree arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue via horse-drawn carriage and will be displayed in the White House's Blue Room.

The White House is set to continue its holiday celebrations today with the president's first turkey pardon.

