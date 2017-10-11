Melania Trump Pairs Her Green Shirtdress with Multicolored Louboutins

Melania Trump has once again stepped out in a headline-making pair of heels.

The First Lady was photographed boarding a plane on Tuesday to visit an addiction recovery center for infants in West Virginia wearing the most colorful pair of pumps.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

Trump chose a bright green belted Cefinn shirtdress ($450; net-a-porter.com) for the occasion. And while the color was certainly unique, it wasn’t the most attention-grabbing part of her look. FLOTUS paired the frock with a pair of multicolor snakeskin Christian Louboutin stilettos and topped off the look with dark shades.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

The First Lady was involved in some controversy of her own this week after Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump referred to herself as “first lady” in an interview with Good Morning America. Melania responded through a statement by her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, to People.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for [her son] Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, D.C., and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books," she said.

"There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise," Grisham added.