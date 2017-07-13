Melania Trump Wears Red Dior Skirt Suit to Meet the First Lady of France

First Lady Melania Trump has touched down in Paris. For her first-ever meeting with France’s new President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte on Thursday, Trump chose a red skirt suit from the country's fashion house Christian Dior.

Pierre Suu/Getty

“Dior is attached to France forever. It is a name that is part of the history,” her stylist Hervé Pierre told WWD of the choice.

“I always try to find something that has a little meaning without being too intellectual. We speak about everything,” he added. “I am always trying to find something that respects the protocol, the religion, or the country that she is visiting.”

BERTRAND GUAY/Getty

FLOTUS paired the fitted skirt suit with a pair of matching red pumps and a loose updo to meet her French counterpart. Brigitte Macron wore a modern white zippered Louis Vuitton dress for the meeting, which she paired with blue stilettos.

The First Family is on a two-day visit to Paris, where they will attend Friday’s Bastille Day celebrations as well.