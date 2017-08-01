Melania Trump Recycles a Michael Kors Dress from the Campaign Trail

With her 200th day in the White House just a week away, Melania Trump has characterized her First Lady style in custom dresses, expertly tailored skirt suits by the best designers, and, every once in a while, an extravagantly expensive topper, or two. But, like all of us, that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to an outfit repeat every once in a while.

On Monday, FLOTUS posed with some White House interns, wearing a fitted white Michael Kors dress with gold buttons at the waist, in a photo posted to Instagram. We’ve seen the ivory frock before when Trump first slipped it on during the president’s victory speech in N.Y.C. after he won the Indiana primary election.

In 2016, she paired the sheath with a diamond gold link bracelet and her signature feathered locks. This time around, she was just as opulent with her accessories, as she opted for python Manolo Blahnik pumps, and swept her bouncy blowout over her right shoulder.

View press/Corbis via Getty

VIDEO: Melania Trump Resurfaces in a Colorful Frock from Monique Lhuillier

The repurposed dress feels like a move straight from the playbook of Kate Middleton—the queen, or should we say, princess of recycled outfits. Most recently, Middleton stunned in the Alexander McQueen LWD she wore to her daughter, Charlotte’s, christening for the second time in Belgium.

RELATED: Prince Harry to Meet Melania Trump During Her First Solo Trip as First Lady

Time will only tell if Trump will continue to rework her wardrobe, and the upcoming Invictus Games will be a good indication. We’ll be keeping tabs!