Melania Trump Met the Trudeaus in a Pinstripe Ralph Lauren Suit

Meghan Overdeep
Oct 12, 2017 @ 8:15 am

On Wednesday, Melania Trump ditched her signature sheath dress in favor of something a little more edgy to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire. 

Dressed in a gray pinstripe Ralph Lauren Collection suit, FLOTUS was a near mirror image of her husband, president Donald Trump, for the official White House meet-and-greet—right down to her wide-leg pants. Melania evoked serious Annie Hall vibes by styling the vintage-inspired ensemble with a white collared shirt and a loose scarf tie. The former model's trademark stilettos, however, were all her. She wore her long brown hair down and in soft curls for a final, feminine touch.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The Washington Post/Getty

This isn't the first time the first lady has gone the power suit route. In September, Melania wore a double-breasted houndstooth suit by Calvin Klein to accompany the president to the United Nations General Assembly.

