Melania Trump Praises Chelsea Clinton for Defending Her 11-Year-Old Son Barron Against Cyberbullies

It's not easy growing up in the White House. And no one knows that statement to be true more than former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who spent her teenage years under public scrutiny while her dad, Bill Clinton, served his presidential term from 1993 to 2001. Naturally, she has sympathy for 11-year-old Barron Trump, and has come to his defense online twice in one week.

"Dear Matty-Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame," she wrote in response to a since-deleted tweet that criticized President Trump's youngest son.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaClinton/status/900025593319874561 Dear Matty-Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame https://t.co/p9jkGbMG4C — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 22, 2017

Another message proved that Clinton has the preteen's back after a media publication published a story titled, "It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's In the White House."

The 37-year-old responded: "It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves."

https://twitter.com/ChelseaClinton/status/899783109293617153 It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

Melania Trump, who has previously stated that she hopes to combat cyberbullying during her time as First Lady, was grateful for Chelsea's support and took to Twitter to thank the mother of two for having her son's back. "Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying."

https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/900190933274308608 Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying https://t.co/UCUpFc5ZjR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 23, 2017

This is the third time that Clinton has advocated for Barron. Back in January during President Trump's victory, she wrote, "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does - to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids."

Keep up the good work, Chelsea!