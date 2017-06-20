Melania Trump Wears Blue Michael Kors to Meet the President and First Lady of Panama

X
Shop This Post
BY: Meghan Overdeep
June 20, 2017 @ 8:45 AM

First lady Melania Trump joined President Trump in welcoming the president and first lady of Panama to the White House on Monday.

FLOTUS opted for a cornflower blue midi dress by Michael Kors Collection ($1,695; net-a-porter.com) with button embellishments at each hip and a pair of floral Christian Louboutin pumps. The 47-year-old kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her long brown hair down for the diplomatic event. Together, the Trumps and Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela and his wife, Lorena Castillo, posed for photos at the South Portico of the White House before heading to the Oval Office to discuss state business.

Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty
Molly Riley- Pool/Getty

"Enjoyed hosting Mrs. Varela of Panama @WhiteHouse for lunch today," Melania tweeted alongside a photo of herself and Panama's first lady. "I look forward to working alongside her in the future!"

https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/876904360176910336

RELATED: Melania Trump Goes Casual in a Pair of Olive Green Jeans

VIDEO: Melania Trump Goes Casual in a Pair of Olive Green Jeans

The meeting came after president and first lady returned to the White House on Sunday after spending one night at Camp David.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top