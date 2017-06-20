Melania Trump Wears Blue Michael Kors to Meet the President and First Lady of Panama

First lady Melania Trump joined President Trump in welcoming the president and first lady of Panama to the White House on Monday.

FLOTUS opted for a cornflower blue midi dress by Michael Kors Collection ($1,695; net-a-porter.com) with button embellishments at each hip and a pair of floral Christian Louboutin pumps. The 47-year-old kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her long brown hair down for the diplomatic event. Together, the Trumps and Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela and his wife, Lorena Castillo, posed for photos at the South Portico of the White House before heading to the Oval Office to discuss state business.

"Enjoyed hosting Mrs. Varela of Panama @WhiteHouse for lunch today," Melania tweeted alongside a photo of herself and Panama's first lady. "I look forward to working alongside her in the future!"

