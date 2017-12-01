Melania Trump Lights the National Christmas Tree in a Red Chanel Coat

The Christmas activities have kicked off in Washington, D.C., ahead of Friday’s holiday party at the White House, First Lady Melania Trump joined her husband President Donald Trump to light the national Christmas tree on Thursday night.

Melania bundled up in a red checked Chanel coatdress with a high neckline and tie at her waist. She paired the outerwear with nude Christian Louboutin stilettos and kept her accessories simple.

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The First Lady joined her husband in lighting the national Christmas tree near the White House. Melania was the one who did the honors and flipped the switch to light up the Colorado Blue Spruce tree after a countdown.

Today’s Kathie Lee Gifford hosted the celebration with former Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain. The Beach Boys and Wynonna Judd were among the performers at Thursday night’s festive event in the nation’s capital.