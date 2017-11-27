Melania Trump Looks Laid-Back in $470 Acne Turtleneck and Skinny Jeans

Back to the grind!

On Sunday evening, the first family returned to a chilly 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after spending the Thanksgiving holiday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Disembarking Air Force One, First Lady Melania Trump arrived home at the White House sporting a cozy, laid-back ensemble appropriate for the winter weather.

FLOTUS made the abrupt transition back to colder temperatures in a long-sleeve black shirt under an oversize gray wool turtleneck sweater by Acne Studios ($470, lanecrawford.com), which she tucked into a pair of fitted black skinny jeans. Slouchy, high-heel boots and minimal accessories completed her fuss-free look.

The Trumps arrived back to Washington ahead of a busy week focused on tax reform and the Alabama Senate race.

