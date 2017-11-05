Melania Trump Arrives in Japan Wearing Fendi Coat Dress

First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Tokyo, Japan alongside her husband President Trump for the second stop on their 11-day Asian tour.

The FLOTUS disembarked Air Force One wearing a multi-colored striped Fendi coat that featured floral embellishments along the lower half of the piece. Under the coat she wore a black top and Hervé Pierre leather skirt. Melania finished off the ensemble with her go-to Manolo Blahnik heels.

Bloomberg

RELATED: Melania Trump Embarks on Trip to Asia in a Puzzling Coat

After greeting the crowds in Japan, she met with Akie Abe, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe. The two first ladies visited the Mikimoto Ginza Main Store and then had tea. Trump and Abe then participated in a pearl seminar, where they learned about the production of the gem from two Mikimoto pearl divers.

Bloomberg

"Wonderful visit w Mrs. Abe today! Enjoyed conversation over tea & the cultural presentation on the history of pearls. #FLOTUSinAsia," the First Lady wrote on her Twitter account along with a photo of the two of them from the pearl seminar.

Wonderful visit w Mrs. Abe today! Enjoyed conversation over tea & the cultural presentation on the history of pearls. #FLOTUSinAsia pic.twitter.com/g7Oax90SbN — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 5, 2017