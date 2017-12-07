Melania Trump Returns to Hurricane Harvey Site in Stiletto Boots

Another trip to hurricane-ravaged Texas, another pair of sky-high heels for first lady Melania Trump.

Accompanied by vice president Mike Pence's wife, Karen, FLOTUS met with around 40 military officials and Hurricane Harvey first responders in the hangar at Corpus Christi International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Seemingly unfazed by the flack she received for her infamous hurricane heels back in August, Melania once again opted for fashion over practicality in the footwear department. This time, instead of Manolo Blahnik pumps, the 49-year-old donned knee-high brown boots with towering block heels for the official outing. An army green puffer coat by Rag & Bone ($995, nordstrom.com) and matching green pants completed her (mostly) ready-for-anything look.

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

After their meeting with first responders and stops at a local food bank and school, Melania and Karen traveled to nearby Rockport. There, they visited with a family who lost their home in the storm and toured the FEMA residence they are currently living in.

Happening now: @FLOTUS helping pack donation boxes for families still in need. Thank you to @CoastalBendFB for your efforts after #HurricaneHarvey! pic.twitter.com/z2M4J5pQfy — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

To close out their busy trip, the first and second ladies stopped by Whataburger in Corpus Christi to order food.

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

Meanwhile, president Donald Trump remained at home in the White House on Wednesday to announce that America would begin recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.