Melania Trump Is Feeling the Holidays in a Festive Green Prada Coat

It's not exactly a deserted island, but Melania Trump appeared more than happy to revel in some Christmas joy at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Dressed in a festive green Prada peacoat ($2,480, net-a-porter.com), fitted tan pants, and matching high-heel boots, FLOTUS played a modern Mrs. Claus, as she helped children from military families sort and box donations to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign. The Toys for Tots program has provided toys and other Christmas gifts to families who can't afford them since the 1940s.

MANDEL NGAN/Getty

After assisting with the sorting, Melania sat down to help the kids make holiday cards. One little girl, three-year-old Mehreem Donahue, took a particular liking to the First Lady, and happily sat on her lap as they worked on their handmade cards.

MANDEL NGAN/Getty

MANDEL NGAN/Getty

In an address to the assembled military personnel and their kids, Melania said she hopes the giving spirit Americans showed over the course of an especially devastating hurricane season will continue over Christmas and into the new year. She also shared her hope for people to remember that the holidays are about family, service, and gratitude—not gifts.

For more information on the Toys for Tots program, and how you can help, visit toysfortots.org.