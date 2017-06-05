Melania Trump Attends the Ford Theatre Gala in Champagne Monique Lhuillier

by: Isabel Jones
June 5, 2017 @ 1:30 PM

First Lady Melania Trump brought out the formal wear to attend the Ford Theatre’s gala Sunday night.

Melania arrived at the Washington, D.C., event in a champagne-hued evening dress with Grecian influences from Monique Lhuillier’s 2017 resort collection (quite the change-up from the $51,500 coat she wore last week).The former model, 47, paired the dress with matching pumps and wore her hair in loose waves.

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty

The First Lady’s style has pulled the nation’s attention in recent weeks. After donning a conservative black dress and veil alongside Ivanka Trump at the Vatican last week, Melania stepped out in Italy wearing an extravagant floral coat from Dolce & Gabbana and an embroidered creme-colored sheath dress.

Judging from her ensemble, it seems Melania gave the gala her full sartorial attention.

