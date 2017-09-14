Melania Trump Heads to Florida's Disaster Zone in Sneakers and White Jeans

Following public scrutiny of the attire she donned to depart for Houston post-Hurricane Harvey, Melania Trump toned things down as she stepped back into a hurricane disaster zone, this time in Florida in Irma's aftermath.

As she hopped off Air Force One with President Donald Trump, the First Lady skipped the stilettos and Top Gun-esque ensemble this go-round and opted for lower key digs.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty

While she boarded the plane in a black button-down sweater, light khaki-hued cropped pants, and coordinating Chanel flats (above), she switched things up before exiting the plane, opting for a khaki green button-down top and white jeans.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Melania completed her ensemble with a white baseball cap, gold aviator shades, and white sneakers. While there was some buzz on social media about her wearing white after Labor Day—and into a disaster zone—the convos were much tamer than they were during her trip to Houston.

RELATED: Melania Trump Wears Stilettos as She Leaves for Houston

In the midst of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, politicians and celebrities alike are showing their support through donations and action. Click here to find out about how you can help Hurricane Irma and Harvey victims too.