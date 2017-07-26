Melania Trump Resurfaces in a Colorful Frock from Monique Lhuillier

During her short time as the First Lady, Melania Trump often opts for looks that come in traditional silhouettes and American-themed red, white, and blue color palettes. Take, for instance, the cornflower blue Michael Kors dress she wore to welcome the president and first lady of Panama. It’s a familiar move executed by former president’s wives, but, on Tuesday, Melania decided to shake up her classic wardrobe.

On a trip to Youngstown, Ohio to join President Trump for a rally in the small Midwestern city, the first time she’s been spotted publicly since her Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, the 47-year-old wore a bright pink A-line dress by Monique Lhuillier.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The frock featured a floral lace overlay in a subtle tie-dye wash that coordinated with Trump’s pale pink Christian Louboutins and signature flat-top aviators.

After the rally, POTUS and the First Lady immediately boarded Marine One and jetted back to the White House.