Melania Trump Wears Pink Heels and a White Dress to Donate Her Inaugural Ball Gown 

Melania Trump kept her style simple as she parted ways with her Inaugural ball gown at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., Friday.

SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

During a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History for the unveiling of the gown, the First Lady struck a pose next to her custom off-white, silk crepe Hervé Pierre dress, which she donated to the museum's First Ladies Collection. Trump flashed a smile at the annual event in a cream dress, adding a pop of color with a pink coat and pink stiletto pumps.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

"It can be a daunting task to choose an outfit that will be mesmerized and become part of our nation's story and forever history," the former model said at ceremony, according to ABC News. She added that Pierre only had two weeks to design the gown. "It is now my hope that this piece is one of the many great beginnings to our family's history here in Washington, D.C."

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Prior to the event, Trump said she was "honored" to donate the couture gown to the exhibit, which spans over 200 years with First Ladies' looks, including Michelle Obama's ruby-colored chiffon gown custom-made by designer Jason Wu.