Melania Trump Braves the Cold in Sky-High Christian Louboutin Stilettos

Melania Trump isn't about to let bitterly cold temperatures get in the way of a fashion moment.

On Monday evening FLOTUS was photographed with her husband, president Donald Trump, and their son, Barron, 11, returning to Washington, D.C. after a week-long holiday vacation at Mar-a-Lago, which concluded with a lavish New Year's Eve party on Sunday.

Chris Kleponis/Bloomberg via Getty

Disembarking Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, the First Lady seemed unfazed by the 18-degree temperatures in a pair of maroon stretch-leather leggings by Helmut Lang ($920; net-a-porter.com), a coordinating turtleneck, and a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps, which left her feet vulnerable to the outdoor elements.

Chris Kleponis/Bloomberg via Getty

Melania, 47, finished her look with a double-breasted camel peacoat and a burgundy Hermès Birkin bag. The former model wore her long brunette locks in subtle wave and parted down the middle, revealing her signature smoky eye.