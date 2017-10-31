Melania Trump Wears Camel-Colored Coat to Mark Halloween at the White House

Halloween came a day early for Melania Trump. The First Lady welcomed trick-or-treaters at the White House alongside President Donald Trump on Monday, Oct. 30, in a subdued piece of outwear.

Trump wore a camel-colored, double-breasted Bottega Veneta wool coat for the occasion. The warm outwear highlighted her waist and featured side pockets as well as a lapel that was a slightly lighter color. The coat hit just below her knees, and Trump completed the look with brown pointed-toe stilettos. She wore her ombré locks in loose curls and swiped on a glossy pink lip to greet trick-or-treaters, like the adorable dinosaur that's pictured below, and hand out bags of candy from a bright orange basket.

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the First Lady has opted for a menswear-inspired look as she welcomed the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie to the White House in a gray pinstripe Ralph Lauren Collection suit and loose scarf tie.