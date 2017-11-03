Melania Trump Embarks on Trip to Asia in a Puzzling Coat

First Lady Melania Trump and her husband, Donald Trump, embarked on their 11-day tour of Asia on Friday.

Melania, 47, boarded Air Force One in a knee-length belted Pucci coat and matching Christian Louboutin pumps, and her go-to oversize black shades—a traditional White House-appropriate look in a bold jewel tone. Straightforward as it seems, the First Lady’s ensemble has us asking a very pressing question: WHAT COLOR IS IT?

From this image, we noted that Melania was wearing head-to-to cobalt blue:

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

… but then we saw this photo and we began to question our eyesight:

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Is she wearing blue? Is she wearing purple? Our office stands divided.

Melania wore a similar (albeit far less confusing) ensemble on Tuesday during the White House’s Halloween festivities, pairing a light brown pea coat with dark brown pumps, her ombré locks brushing each shoulder in typical fashion.

For now, the mystery of the color-shifting outfit remains. We’ll update you as details are made available.