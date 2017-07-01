Melania Trump Is Patriotic in a Red-and-White Gingham Altuzarra Skirt

With Fourth of July only a few days away, Melania Trump prepared a patriotic outfit in honor of the American holiday. On Friday, the First Lady jetted off to Bedminster, New Jersey with her husband, President Trump, and the couple’s young son, Barron, for the family’s Independence Day festivities.

The 47-year-old boarded Marine One in a crisp white button-down, which she tucked into a red-and-white gingham pencil skirt by Altuzarra ($358, net-a-porter.com). An asymmetric slit brought a modern edge to the otherwise traditional shape. In the accessories department, Melania maintained her less-is-more approach, and wore only her mega-watt diamond engagement ring, white Christian Louboutin heels, and rectangular sunglasses to keep the sun at bay.

POTUS and his youngest son kept with the all-American theme. The president opted for his signature navy suit and a tie in varying shades of blue, while Barron dressed down in khaki shorts and a navy Polo Ralph Lauren T-shirt.

The First Family is expected back at the White House on Monday.