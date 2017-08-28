Melania Trump Arrives at the White House in Head-to-Toe Pink

The First Family is back in the nation's capital after spending the weekend at Camp David. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, as well as their 11-year-old son Barron, were joined by Ivanka, Jared, and their three young children on the South Lawn, as they made their way from Marine One to the White House on Sunday.

FLOTUS opted for a vibrant monochromatic ensemble for the helicopter ride back to Washington. D.C., choosing a pink gingham shirt to match her skinny jeans and fuchsia ballet flats for the journey. The 47-year-old former model from Slovenia kept things simple in the hair and accessory departments, and wore her long honey-hued hair down and straight, and accessorized with only a pair of sunnies.

Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty

RELATED: Melania Trump Praises Chelsea Clinton for Defending Her 11-Year-Old Son Barron Against Cyberbullies

President Trump is expected to travel to Texas on Tuesday to observe the emergency response to the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.