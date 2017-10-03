Melania Trump Wore Alexander McQueen to Greet Thailand's Prime Minister and First Lady

Melania Trump wore a colorful tweed fit-and-flare dress by Alexander McQueen to meet Thailand's prime minister and first lady, Prayut Chan-o-cha and Madame Naraporn Chan-ocha, at the White House on Monday.

FLOTUS and her husband, President Donald Trump, stuck to tradition for the official state meeting, and began the visit by posing for photos with the Chan-o-chas at the South Portico of the White House, before moving inside for a formal sit-down in the Oval Office.

Thousands of miles from Paris Fashion Week, Melania, 47, stood out in the sleeveless woven number with contemporary raw edges, which she accessorized with a pair of orange Christian Louboutin stilettos.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

The mother of one kept things casual in the hair and makeup departments, opting for her signature smoky eye and a subtle nude lip, and styled her long brown hair straight, and parted down the middle.